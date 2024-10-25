Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 313.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 122,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

PSO stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.