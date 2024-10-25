Raymond James & Associates Buys 522,168 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1,239.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $530,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

