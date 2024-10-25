Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

