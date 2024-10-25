Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,212.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.