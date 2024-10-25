Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

