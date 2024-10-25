Creative Planning Has $4.20 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,279,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after buying an additional 82,957 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,243,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,979,000 after buying an additional 61,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,894,000 after buying an additional 156,787 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

