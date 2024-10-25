Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.52 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.16 and a one year high of C$181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$157.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

