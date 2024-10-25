Creative Planning Has $5.36 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 303,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

ARCC stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

