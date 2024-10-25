Creative Planning Purchases 18,305 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $86,218,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 8,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

