Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 193.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,104 shares of company stock worth $4,949,264 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.30%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.