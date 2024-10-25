AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,984,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AME opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

