Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $18,548,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $148.68.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

