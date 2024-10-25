Blue Trust Inc. Buys 9,152 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,793 shares of company stock valued at $405,439 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.56 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.