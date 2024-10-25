Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 11,755 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 1,060.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

