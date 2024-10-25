Q4 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Cut by KeyCorp

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

