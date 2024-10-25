West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 238.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $330.65 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

