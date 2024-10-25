Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,034 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $32.15 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.