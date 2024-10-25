Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5,505.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VMI opened at $320.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $330.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

