Creative Planning Sells 9,524 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

