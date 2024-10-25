Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.