Head to Head Contrast: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) and Its Competitors

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.95 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $625.33 million $7.82 million -39.91

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -456.55% -21.40% -14.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 857 803 1340 23 2.17

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.