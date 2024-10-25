Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $10.88 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

