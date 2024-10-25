Cwm LLC Acquires 11,245 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 104.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEEP opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

