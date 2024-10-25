Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stride’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Report on Stride
Stride Stock Performance
LRN stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Stride has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stride by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 8,431.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.