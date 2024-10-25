Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) vs. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 3.59% 6.11% 5.08% Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 4 0 2.67 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Toro.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $423.36 million 1.58 -$12.87 million $0.06 260.83 Toro $78.47 million 0.78 $140.64 million $1.86 1.74

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Toro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

