IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.80.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

