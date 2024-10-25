Barclays Lowers CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Hold

Barclays downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.92 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
CaixaBank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.