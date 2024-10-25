Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

