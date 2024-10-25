Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,808,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $34.99 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

