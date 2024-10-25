Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

