Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 22,202 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,202 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,887.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.64 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

