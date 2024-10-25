W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 753,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 285,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $2.12 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $311.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

