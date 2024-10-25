Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

