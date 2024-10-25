Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 513,967 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,967 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,099,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 280,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.