Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,565 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 370.0% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $3,745,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

