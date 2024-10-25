Cwm LLC Buys 4,175 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $948.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 800.13%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

