Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,902,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,745,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $116.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

