Cwm LLC Has $146,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $186,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 79.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.