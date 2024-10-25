Cwm LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.2 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

