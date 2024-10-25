New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NJR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

