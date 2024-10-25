Cwm LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 93,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 41.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

MTG opened at $25.55 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.