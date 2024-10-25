Cwm LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Embecta by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,163,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embecta by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 313,951 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 354,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.05 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $810.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

