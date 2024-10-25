Cwm LLC Buys 540 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 528,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

