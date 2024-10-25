Cwm LLC Sells 968 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

