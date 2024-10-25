SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $150,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market cap of $458.07 million, a PE ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 2.36. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

