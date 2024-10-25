SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

