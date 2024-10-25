Cwm LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 740,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BankUnited by 3,901.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 559,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BankUnited by 741.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 350,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,658.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 317,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

