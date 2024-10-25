SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CorMedix by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRMD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

CorMedix Stock Up 1.0 %

CorMedix stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

