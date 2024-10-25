Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

