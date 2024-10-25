SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

